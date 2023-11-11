How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, November 11
Today's Liga MX slate has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between Club Santos Laguna and Atletico San Luis.
Coverage of all Liga MX action today is available to you, with the information provided below.
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch Atletico San Luis vs Club Santos Laguna
Club Santos Laguna travels to match up with Atletico San Luis at Alfonso Lastras Ramirez.
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ViX+
- Favorite: Atletico San Luis (+140)
- Underdog: Club Santos Laguna (+165)
- Draw: (+285)
Watch Queretaro FC vs CF Monterrey
CF Monterrey makes the trip to play Queretaro FC at Estadio La Corregidora in Santiago de Querétaro.
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ViX+
- Favorite: CF Monterrey (+125)
- Underdog: Queretaro FC (+215)
- Draw: (+250)
Watch Pumas UNAM vs Guadalajara Chivas
Guadalajara Chivas makes the trip to play Pumas UNAM at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City.
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Univision
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Pumas UNAM (+105)
- Underdog: Guadalajara Chivas (+240)
- Draw: (+265)
Watch Tigres UANL vs CF America
CF America makes the trip to play Tigres UANL at Estadio Universitario (UANL) in Nuevo Leon Nuevo.
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Univision
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Tigres UANL (+145)
- Underdog: CF America (+190)
- Draw: (+240)
