When the Colorado Avalanche take on the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, will Logan O'Connor light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Logan O'Connor score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Connor stats and insights

In three of 12 games this season, O'Connor has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Blues this season, but has not scored.

O'Connor has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 23.1% of them.

Blues defensive stats

On defense, the Blues are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 33 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

