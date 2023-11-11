In the upcoming tilt against the St. Louis Blues, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Mikko Rantanen to light the lamp for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Mikko Rantanen score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Rantanen stats and insights

In six of 12 games this season, Rantanen has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has scored one goal versus the Blues this season in one game (two shots).

On the power play he has three goals, plus three assists.

Rantanen's shooting percentage is 18.2%, and he averages 3.7 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 33 goals in total (2.8 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.