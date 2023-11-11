Week 11 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Nebraska
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 3:04 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is no shortage of excitement on the Week 11 college football schedule, including the Maryland Terrapins taking on the Nebraska Cornhuskers that is a must-watch for football fans in Nebraska.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Nebraska on TV This Week
Maryland Terrapins at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Favorite: Maryland (-2.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.