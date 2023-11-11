The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-4) are small, 2.5-point underdogs in a home Big Ten matchup with the Maryland Terrapins (5-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE). This matchup has an over/under of 44 points.

Maryland ranks 58th in total offense (397.9 yards per game) and 44th in total defense (347.6 yards allowed per game) this season. Nebraska ranks 17th-worst in points per game on offense (19.9), but at least it has been shutting down opposing offenses on defense, ranking 23rd-best in points allowed per contest (18.8).

Nebraska vs. Maryland Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) TV Channel: Peacock

Maryland vs Nebraska Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Maryland -2.5 -105 -115 44 -110 -110 -135 +110

Nebraska Recent Performance

The Cornhuskers are really struggling of late offensively, gaining 269.3 yards per game in their past three games (-107-worst in college football). But defensively, they are conceding only 249 (11th-best).

In their past three games, the Cornhuskers are putting up 21.7 points per game (-32-worst in college football) and allowing 14.3 per game (26th).

Nebraska is -114-worst in the country in passing yards during its past three games (112 per game), and 56th in passing yards conceded (169).

In their past three games, the Cornhuskers have run for 157.3 yards per game (103rd in college football), and allowed 80 on the ground (21st-best).

The Cornhuskers have covered the spread once, and are 0-3 overall, in their past three contests.

Nebraska has gone over the total twice in its past three contests.

Nebraska Betting Records & Stats

Nebraska has a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cornhuskers have covered the spread twice this year (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

The teams have hit the over in four of Nebraska's nine games with a set total.

Nebraska has been an underdog in four games this season and won one (25%) of those contests.

Nebraska has entered four games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is in those contests.

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Heinrich Haarberg has thrown for 967 yards on 76-of-152 passing with seven touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 483 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Anthony Grant has totaled 355 yards on 85 carries with three touchdowns.

Thomas Fidone II paces his team with 219 receiving yards on 19 catches with four touchdowns.

Billy Kemp IV has 21 receptions (on 37 targets) for a total of 216 yards (24 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Marcus Washington's eight receptions (on 15 targets) have netted him 176 yards (19.6 ypg).

Jimari Butler has five sacks to lead the team, and also has three TFL and 23 tackles.

Isaac Gifford is the team's tackle leader this year. He's collected 50 tackles, four TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception.

Tommi Hill leads the team with three interceptions, while also recording eight tackles and four passes defended.

