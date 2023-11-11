How to Watch Omaha vs. North Texas on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Omaha Mavericks (1-1) face the North Texas Mean Green (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at UNT Coliseum. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Omaha vs. North Texas Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Omaha Stats Insights
- The Mavericks' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.1 percentage points higher than the Mean Green allowed to their opponents (39.1%).
- Omaha compiled an 8-16 straight up record in games it shot higher than 39.1% from the field.
- The Mean Green ranked 121st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Mavericks ranked 280th.
- The Mavericks put up 12.7 more points per game last year (68.5) than the Mean Green allowed (55.8).
- Omaha went 8-19 last season when it scored more than 55.8 points.
Omaha Home & Away Comparison
- Omaha put up more points at home (76.2 per game) than on the road (62.4) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Mavericks allowed 2.7 fewer points per game at home (76.3) than on the road (79.0).
- Beyond the arc, Omaha sunk fewer treys on the road (4.8 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (28.9%) than at home (39.1%) too.
Omaha Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Doane
|W 85-53
|Baxter Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ TCU
|L 82-60
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ North Texas
|-
|UNT Coliseum
|11/16/2023
|William & Mary
|-
|Clune Arena
|11/17/2023
|Lindenwood
|-
|Clune Arena
