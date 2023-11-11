The Omaha Mavericks (1-1) face the North Texas Mean Green (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at UNT Coliseum. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Omaha vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Omaha Stats Insights

The Mavericks' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.1 percentage points higher than the Mean Green allowed to their opponents (39.1%).

Omaha compiled an 8-16 straight up record in games it shot higher than 39.1% from the field.

The Mean Green ranked 121st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Mavericks ranked 280th.

The Mavericks put up 12.7 more points per game last year (68.5) than the Mean Green allowed (55.8).

Omaha went 8-19 last season when it scored more than 55.8 points.

Omaha Home & Away Comparison

Omaha put up more points at home (76.2 per game) than on the road (62.4) last season.

In 2022-23, the Mavericks allowed 2.7 fewer points per game at home (76.3) than on the road (79.0).

Beyond the arc, Omaha sunk fewer treys on the road (4.8 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (28.9%) than at home (39.1%) too.

Omaha Upcoming Schedule