The Omaha Mavericks (1-1) face the North Texas Mean Green (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at UNT Coliseum. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Omaha vs. North Texas Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Omaha Stats Insights

  • The Mavericks' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.1 percentage points higher than the Mean Green allowed to their opponents (39.1%).
  • Omaha compiled an 8-16 straight up record in games it shot higher than 39.1% from the field.
  • The Mean Green ranked 121st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Mavericks ranked 280th.
  • The Mavericks put up 12.7 more points per game last year (68.5) than the Mean Green allowed (55.8).
  • Omaha went 8-19 last season when it scored more than 55.8 points.

Omaha Home & Away Comparison

  • Omaha put up more points at home (76.2 per game) than on the road (62.4) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Mavericks allowed 2.7 fewer points per game at home (76.3) than on the road (79.0).
  • Beyond the arc, Omaha sunk fewer treys on the road (4.8 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (28.9%) than at home (39.1%) too.

Omaha Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Doane W 85-53 Baxter Arena
11/9/2023 @ TCU L 82-60 Schollmaier Arena
11/11/2023 @ North Texas - UNT Coliseum
11/16/2023 William & Mary - Clune Arena
11/17/2023 Lindenwood - Clune Arena

