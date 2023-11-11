Saturday's game that pits the North Texas Mean Green (1-0) against the Omaha Mavericks (1-1) at UNT Coliseum has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-68 in favor of North Texas, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 11.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Omaha vs. North Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Denton, Texas Venue: UNT Coliseum

Omaha vs. North Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 82, Omaha 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Omaha vs. North Texas

Computer Predicted Spread: North Texas (-14.0)

North Texas (-14.0) Computer Predicted Total: 151.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Omaha Performance Insights

Last year Omaha averaged 68.5 points per game (262nd-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 76.2 points per contest (330th-ranked).

The Mavericks grabbed 30.1 boards per game (270th-ranked in college basketball). They ceded 32.0 rebounds per contest (240th-ranked).

Omaha averaged 11.9 assists per game, which ranked them 274th in the nation.

The Mavericks committed 12.1 turnovers per game (212th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 10.4 turnovers per contest (310th-ranked).

The Mavericks sank 5.7 treys per game (329th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while putting up a 33.9% three-point percentage (193rd-ranked).

Omaha gave up 8.6 threes per game (328th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 36.2% three-point percentage (317th-ranked).

Omaha took 70.1% two-pointers and 29.9% from beyond the arc last season. Of the team's baskets, 77% were two-pointers and 23% were three-pointers.

