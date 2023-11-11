Omaha vs. North Texas November 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Omaha Mavericks (1-1) face the North Texas Mean Green (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at UNT Coliseum. This matchup will begin at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Omaha vs. North Texas Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Omaha Top Players (2022-23)
- Frankie Fidler: 14.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- JJ White: 9.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marquel Sutton: 10.3 PTS, 5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dylan Brougham: 5.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Luke Jungers: 7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
North Texas Top Players (2022-23)
- Tylor Perry: 17.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Abou Ousmane: 11.1 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Kai Huntsberry: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Aaron Scott: 7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Rubin Jones: 6.7 PTS, 3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Omaha vs. North Texas Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|North Texas Rank
|North Texas AVG
|Omaha AVG
|Omaha Rank
|337th
|64.5
|Points Scored
|68.5
|262nd
|1st
|55.8
|Points Allowed
|76.2
|330th
|251st
|30.6
|Rebounds
|30.1
|270th
|121st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|280th
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|5.7
|329th
|329th
|11
|Assists
|11.9
|274th
|44th
|10.5
|Turnovers
|12.1
|212th
