The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (8-1) face a fellow Big 12 opponent when they visit the TCU Horned Frogs (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Texas ranks 33rd in total defense this year (331.6 yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking 18th-best in the FBS with 456.8 total yards per game. From an offensive standpoint, TCU is generating 29.2 points per game (57th-ranked). It ranks 57th in the FBS defensively (24.3 points allowed per game).

Here we will break down everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas vs. TCU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Texas vs. TCU Key Statistics

Texas TCU 456.8 (23rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 461.6 (21st) 331.6 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.9 (72nd) 185.6 (34th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 165 (56th) 271.2 (34th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 296.6 (14th) 12 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (95th) 15 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (107th)

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has thrown for 1,915 yards (212.8 ypg) to lead Texas, completing 70.9% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jonathon Brooks, has carried the ball 165 times for 1,034 yards (114.9 per game), scoring eight times. He's also caught 22 passes for 212 yards and one touchdown.

CJ Baxter has racked up 330 yards on 70 carries, scoring three times.

Xavier Worthy has hauled in 49 receptions for 620 yards (68.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Adonai Mitchell has hauled in 37 receptions totaling 576 yards, finding the end zone eight times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has a total of 378 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 22 throws and scoring one touchdown.

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris has thrown for 1,509 yards (167.7 ypg) to lead TCU, completing 65.7% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 249 yards (27.7 ypg) on 45 carries with three touchdowns.

Emani Bailey is his team's leading rusher with 165 carries for 908 yards, or 100.9 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well. Bailey has also chipped in with 19 catches for 141 yards.

John Paul Richardson has racked up 437 receiving yards on 33 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Savion Williams has caught 25 passes and compiled 310 receiving yards (34.4 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jaylon Robinson's 24 catches (on 36 targets) have netted him 264 yards (29.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas or TCU gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.