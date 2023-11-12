Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the rest of the Denver Nuggets will be taking on the Houston Rockets on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 8, Caldwell-Pope posted 10 points in a 108-105 win against the Warriors.

Below we will dive into Caldwell-Pope's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-106)

Over 10.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-106)

Over 2.5 (-106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-147)

Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Rockets allowed 118.6 points per game last year, 28th in the league.

On the glass, the Rockets conceded 41.5 rebounds per contest last season, fourth in the league in that category.

Giving up an average of 26.1 assists last season, the Rockets were the 24th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at three-point defense, the Rockets were last in the NBA last season, allowing 14.5 makes per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 25 8 1 0 1 1 1 2/28/2023 30 14 1 6 2 0 2 11/30/2022 25 5 1 2 1 1 2 11/28/2022 23 8 0 2 2 1 0

