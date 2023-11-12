Wagering on a player to score is a fun way to engage with an NHL game -- here's a full list of anytime goal-scorer odds for Sunday, featuring all five matchups across the league.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Sam Reinhart (Panthers) +110 to score

Panthers vs. Blackhawks

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12 Reinhart's stats: 9 goals in 13 games

Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers) +110 to score

Panthers vs. Blackhawks

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12 Tkachuk's stats: 3 goals in 13 games

Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) +120 to score

Wild vs. Stars

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12

6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12 Kaprizov's stats: 5 goals in 14 games

Carter Verhaeghe (Panthers) +130 to score

Panthers vs. Blackhawks

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12 Verhaeghe's stats: 5 goals in 13 games

Aleksander Barkov Jr. (Panthers) +155 to score

Panthers vs. Blackhawks

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12 Barkov's stats: 5 goals in 12 games

Connor Bedard (Blackhawks) +180 to score

Blackhawks vs. Panthers

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12 Bedard's stats: 7 goals in 12 games

Jason Robertson (Stars) +185 to score

Stars vs. Wild

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12

6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12 Robertson's stats: 3 goals in 13 games

Roope Hintz (Stars) +195 to score

Stars vs. Wild

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12

6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12 Hintz's stats: 5 goals in 12 games

Joel Eriksson Ek (Wild) +210 to score

Wild vs. Stars

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12

6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12 Eriksson Ek's stats: 8 goals in 14 games

Matthew Boldy (Wild) +210 to score

Wild vs. Stars

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12

6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12 Boldy's stats: 1 goal in 7 games

