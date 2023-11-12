The Denver Nuggets, Reggie Jackson included, take on the Houston Rockets on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 8, Jackson posted 20 points and six assists in a 108-105 win versus the Warriors.

If you'd like to place a bet on Jackson's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Reggie Jackson Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-102)

Over 12.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (+132)

Over 2.5 (+132) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+126)

Over 5.5 (+126) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-122)

Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Rockets were 28th in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 118.6 points per game.

The Rockets were the fourth-ranked team in the league last year, conceding 41.5 boards per contest.

In terms of assists, the Rockets were ranked 24th in the league defensively last season, allowing 26.1 per game.

The Rockets conceded 14.5 made 3-pointers per contest last season, worst in the league in that category.

Reggie Jackson vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 14 7 1 3 1 0 0 2/28/2023 25 9 0 8 1 0 2 1/15/2023 15 4 2 5 0 0 2 11/14/2022 23 17 2 6 3 0 0 11/2/2022 33 12 0 3 0 1 1 10/31/2022 30 6 2 6 0 0 0

