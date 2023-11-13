Avalanche vs. Kraken Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 13
The Colorado Avalanche (8-5) will attempt to halt a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Seattle Kraken (5-7-3) on Monday, November 13 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW.
During the past 10 games for the Avalanche, their offense has totaled 32 goals while their defense has conceded 38 (they have a 5-5-0 record in those games). In 39 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored seven goals (17.9% conversion rate).
Here is our pick for who will claim the win in Monday's matchup.
Avalanche vs. Kraken Predictions for Monday
Our computer model for this encounter calls for a final score of Kraken 4, Avalanche 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+125)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Kraken (+1.5)
Avalanche vs Kraken Additional Info
Avalanche Splits and Trends
- The Avalanche are 1-0-1 in overtime matchups as part of an 8-5 overall record.
- In the one game this season the Avalanche scored just one goal, they won.
- Colorado has lost the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals.
- The Avalanche have scored more than two goals in eight games (7-1-0, 14 points).
- In the five games when Colorado has recorded a single power-play goal, it won every time (10 points).
- In the nine games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Colorado is 6-3-0 (12 points).
- The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents three times, and went 1-2-0 (two points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|16th
|3.23
|Goals Scored
|2.6
|29th
|19th
|3.31
|Goals Allowed
|3.4
|21st
|4th
|34.2
|Shots
|29.9
|22nd
|9th
|29.2
|Shots Allowed
|31.3
|21st
|23rd
|16.33%
|Power Play %
|26.67%
|7th
|7th
|85.19%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.09%
|27th
Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
