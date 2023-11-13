Avalanche vs. Kraken November 13 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Among the top players to keep an eye on when the Colorado Avalanche play the Seattle Kraken on Monday at Climate Pledge Arena -- beginning at 10:00 PM ET -- are the Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen and the Kraken's Jaden Schwartz.
Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 13
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Avalanche (-150)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,ALT,ROOT Sports NW
Avalanche Players to Watch
- Rantanen is one of Colorado's top contributors with 19 points. He has scored nine goals and picked up 10 assists this season.
- Through 13 games, Cale Makar has scored three goals and picked up 13 assists.
- Nathan MacKinnon has scored six goals and added nine assists in 13 games for Colorado.
- Ivan Prosvetov (1-1-0) has a 2.9 goals against average and an .899% save percentage (40th in league).
Kraken Players to Watch
- Seattle's Schwartz has totaled six assists and eight goals in 15 games. That's good for 14 points.
- Vince Dunn has made a major impact for Seattle this season with 13 points (two goals and 11 assists).
- This season, Oliver Bjorkstrand has six goals and six assists, for a season point total of 12.
- In the crease, Joey Daccord has a record of 2-1-3 in seven games this season, conceding 18 goals (2.6 goals against average) with 189 saves and a .913 save percentage, 21st in the league.
Avalanche vs. Kraken Stat Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|15th
|3.23
|Goals Scored
|2.6
|28th
|20th
|3.31
|Goals Allowed
|3.4
|22nd
|4th
|34.2
|Shots
|29.9
|21st
|9th
|29.2
|Shots Allowed
|31.3
|21st
|22nd
|16.33%
|Power Play %
|26.67%
|7th
|7th
|85.19%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.09%
|28th
