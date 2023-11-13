The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming game against the Seattle Kraken is scheduled for Monday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Devon Toews light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Devon Toews score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Toews stats and insights

  • In one of 13 games this season, Toews scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not scored versus the Kraken this season in two games (two shots).
  • Toews has no points on the power play.
  • Toews' shooting percentage is 5.6%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kraken are conceding 51 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Toews recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:30 Home L 8-2
11/9/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 27:53 Home L 4-3
11/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 24:06 Home W 6-3
11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 23:28 Away L 7-0
11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 23:06 Home W 4-1
10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 23:15 Away L 4-0
10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:22 Away L 4-0
10/24/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 22:52 Away W 7-4
10/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 24:47 Home W 6-4
10/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 21:59 Home W 4-0

Avalanche vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

