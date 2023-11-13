On Monday at 10:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche clash with the Seattle Kraken. Is Nathan MacKinnon going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nathan MacKinnon score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

MacKinnon stats and insights

In six of 13 games this season, MacKinnon has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In two games versus the Kraken this season, he has scored one goal on six shots.

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 5.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 51 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

MacKinnon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:01 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 3 1 2 23:32 Home L 4-3 11/7/2023 Devils 2 1 1 24:22 Home W 6-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:47 Away L 7-0 11/1/2023 Blues 2 0 2 20:28 Home W 4-1 10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:23 Away L 4-0 10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 24:16 Away L 4-0 10/24/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 23:16 Away W 7-4 10/21/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 20:18 Home W 6-4 10/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:37 Home W 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.