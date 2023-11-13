The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0) face the Rider Broncs (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Nebraska vs. Rider Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Nebraska Stats Insights

Last season, the Cornhuskers had a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.3% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Broncs' opponents hit.

Nebraska had a 13-8 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.5% from the field.

The Cornhuskers were the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Broncs finished 114th.

Last year, the Cornhuskers scored 68 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 67.6 the Broncs gave up.

Nebraska went 13-1 last season when scoring more than 67.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Nebraska Home & Away Comparison

In home games last year, Nebraska posted 5.1 more points per game (70.9) than it did away from home (65.8).

The Cornhuskers ceded 65.7 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.2 on the road.

When it comes to total three-pointers made, Nebraska fared better at home last season, averaging 7 per game, compared to 6.8 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 33.2% three-point percentage at home and a 33.9% mark in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nebraska Upcoming Schedule