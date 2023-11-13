How to Watch Nebraska vs. Rider on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0) face the Rider Broncs (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.
Nebraska vs. Rider Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Nebraska Stats Insights
- Last season, the Cornhuskers had a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.3% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Broncs' opponents hit.
- Nebraska had a 13-8 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.5% from the field.
- The Cornhuskers were the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Broncs finished 114th.
- Last year, the Cornhuskers scored 68 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 67.6 the Broncs gave up.
- Nebraska went 13-1 last season when scoring more than 67.6 points.
Nebraska Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last year, Nebraska posted 5.1 more points per game (70.9) than it did away from home (65.8).
- The Cornhuskers ceded 65.7 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.2 on the road.
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, Nebraska fared better at home last season, averaging 7 per game, compared to 6.8 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 33.2% three-point percentage at home and a 33.9% mark in away games.
Nebraska Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Lindenwood
|W 84-52
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/9/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 81-54
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/13/2023
|Rider
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/15/2023
|Stony Brook
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/18/2023
|Oregon State
|-
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
