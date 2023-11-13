Monday's contest that pits the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0) against the Rider Broncs (1-1) at Pinnacle Bank Arena has a projected final score of 77-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Nebraska, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM on November 13.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Nebraska vs. Rider Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nebraska vs. Rider Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 77, Rider 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Nebraska vs. Rider

Computer Predicted Spread: Nebraska (-5.9)

Nebraska (-5.9) Computer Predicted Total: 147.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Nebraska Performance Insights

Last season, Nebraska was 273rd in college basketball offensively (68.0 points scored per game) and 169th on defense (69.9 points conceded).

Last season, the Cornhuskers were 163rd in the nation in rebounds (32.0 per game) and 294th in rebounds allowed (32.9).

With 13.1 assists per game last year, Nebraska was 169th in the country.

With 6.7 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc last season, the Cornhuskers were 256th and 267th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Nebraska was the 16th-worst team in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (9.0 per game) and 205th in 3-point percentage defensively (34.1%) last season.

Last season, Nebraska took 36.7% of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63.3% from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.1% of Nebraska's baskets were 3-pointers, and 73.9% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.