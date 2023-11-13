Nebraska vs. Rider November 13 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0) will meet the Rider Broncs (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. This contest is available via B1G+.
Nebraska vs. Rider Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 13
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nebraska Top Players (2022-23)
- Sam Griesel: 12.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Derrick Walker: 13.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Keisei Tominaga: 13.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- C.J. Wilcher: 8.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Juwan Gary: 9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
Rider Top Players (2022-23)
- Dwight Murray Jr.: 15.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mervin James: 12.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Allen Powell: 10.4 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson: 6.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Allen Betrand: 6.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Nebraska vs. Rider Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Nebraska Rank
|Nebraska AVG
|Rider AVG
|Rider Rank
|273rd
|68.0
|Points Scored
|70.2
|209th
|169th
|69.9
|Points Allowed
|67.6
|99th
|163rd
|32.0
|Rebounds
|32.7
|114th
|297th
|7.0
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|76th
|256th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|5.0
|349th
|169th
|13.1
|Assists
|11.4
|307th
|224th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
