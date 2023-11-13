The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0) and the Rider Broncs (1-1) meet in a game with no set line at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nebraska vs. Rider Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nebraska Betting Records & Stats

Nebraska went 13-19-0 ATS last season.

Nebraska had less success against the spread than Rider last year, tallying an ATS record of 13-19-0, as opposed to the 14-15-0 record of the Broncs.

Nebraska vs. Rider Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nebraska 68.0 138.2 69.9 137.5 138 Rider 70.2 138.2 67.6 137.5 136.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Nebraska Insights & Trends

Last year, the Cornhuskers put up 68.0 points per game, only 0.4 more points than the 67.6 the Broncs allowed.

When Nebraska totaled more than 67.6 points last season, it went 9-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Nebraska vs. Rider Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nebraska 13-19-0 13-17-2 Rider 14-15-0 14-15-0

Nebraska vs. Rider Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Nebraska Rider 11-4 Home Record 8-5 4-8 Away Record 7-6 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 3-9-0 Away ATS Record 10-3-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.5 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.8 5-8-2 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.