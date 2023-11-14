How to Watch Creighton vs. Iowa on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) battle the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Creighton vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Creighton Stats Insights
- Last season, the Bluejays had a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.5% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Hawkeyes' opponents knocked down.
- Creighton went 14-3 when it shot higher than 47.4% from the field.
- The Hawkeyes ranked 65th in rebounding in college basketball, the Bluejays finished 41st.
- Last year, the 76.4 points per game the Bluejays put up were only 1.7 more points than the Hawkeyes allowed (74.7).
- When Creighton scored more than 74.7 points last season, it went 14-4.
Iowa Stats Insights
- The Hawkeyes shot 45.3% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 42.2% the Bluejays' opponents shot last season.
- Iowa went 17-6 when it shot higher than 42.2% from the field.
- The Bluejays ranked 278th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Hawkeyes ranked 30th.
- The Hawkeyes scored an average of 80.1 points per game last year, 11.7 more points than the 68.4 the Bluejays gave up to opponents.
- When Iowa gave up fewer than 76.4 points last season, it went 14-4.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last year, Creighton posted 6.8 more points per game (79.3) than it did in road games (72.5).
- Defensively the Bluejays were better at home last season, ceding 62.5 points per game, compared to 70.6 in road games.
- Creighton averaged 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged in road games (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).
Iowa Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Iowa scored 19.9 more points per game at home (89.8) than on the road (69.9).
- The Hawkeyes allowed 76 points per game at home last season, and 72 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Iowa knocked down fewer trifectas away (6.7 per game) than at home (10) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (30.5%) than at home (38.6%) too.
Creighton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 105-54
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/11/2023
|North Dakota State
|W 89-60
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/14/2023
|Iowa
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/18/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/22/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|-
|T-Mobile Center
Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|North Dakota
|W 110-68
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/10/2023
|Alabama State
|W 98-67
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Creighton
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/17/2023
|Arkansas State
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/23/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|LionTree Arena
