The Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) take on the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Creighton vs. Iowa Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Creighton Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Bluejays had a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.5% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Hawkeyes' opponents knocked down.
  • Creighton went 14-3 when it shot better than 47.4% from the field.
  • The Bluejays were the 41st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hawkeyes finished 65th.
  • Last year, the 76.4 points per game the Bluejays put up were just 1.7 more points than the Hawkeyes gave up (74.7).
  • Creighton had a 14-4 record last season when scoring more than 74.7 points.

Iowa Stats Insights

  • The Hawkeyes shot 45.3% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 42.2% the Bluejays' opponents shot last season.
  • Iowa went 17-6 when it shot better than 42.2% from the field.
  • The Bluejays ranked 278th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Hawkeyes ranked 30th.
  • The Hawkeyes put up 11.7 more points per game last year (80.1) than the Bluejays gave up (68.4).
  • When Iowa gave up fewer than 76.4 points last season, it went 14-4.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

  • Creighton scored 79.3 points per game in home games last season. Away from home, it averaged 72.5 points per contest.
  • The Bluejays ceded 62.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.1 fewer points than they allowed in away games (70.6).
  • When playing at home, Creighton drained 2.6 more treys per game (9.9) than away from home (7.3). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to in away games (30.7%).

Iowa Home & Away Comparison

  • Iowa averaged 89.8 points per game at home last season, and 69.9 on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Hawkeyes conceded 4.0 more points per game at home (76.0) than on the road (72.0).
  • At home, Iowa drained 10.0 treys per game last season, 3.3 more than it averaged on the road (6.7). Iowa's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than on the road (30.5%).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Florida A&M W 105-54 CHI Health Center Omaha
11/11/2023 North Dakota State W 89-60 CHI Health Center Omaha
11/14/2023 Iowa - CHI Health Center Omaha
11/18/2023 Texas Southern - CHI Health Center Omaha
11/22/2023 Loyola Chicago - T-Mobile Center

Iowa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 North Dakota W 110-68 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/10/2023 Alabama State W 98-67 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/14/2023 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha
11/17/2023 Arkansas State - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/23/2023 Oklahoma - LionTree Arena

