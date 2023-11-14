The Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) take on the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Creighton vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

TV: FOX Sports Networks

Creighton Stats Insights

Last season, the Bluejays had a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.5% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Hawkeyes' opponents knocked down.

Creighton went 14-3 when it shot better than 47.4% from the field.

The Bluejays were the 41st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hawkeyes finished 65th.

Last year, the 76.4 points per game the Bluejays put up were just 1.7 more points than the Hawkeyes gave up (74.7).

Creighton had a 14-4 record last season when scoring more than 74.7 points.

Iowa Stats Insights

The Hawkeyes shot 45.3% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 42.2% the Bluejays' opponents shot last season.

Iowa went 17-6 when it shot better than 42.2% from the field.

The Bluejays ranked 278th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Hawkeyes ranked 30th.

The Hawkeyes put up 11.7 more points per game last year (80.1) than the Bluejays gave up (68.4).

When Iowa gave up fewer than 76.4 points last season, it went 14-4.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

Creighton scored 79.3 points per game in home games last season. Away from home, it averaged 72.5 points per contest.

The Bluejays ceded 62.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.1 fewer points than they allowed in away games (70.6).

When playing at home, Creighton drained 2.6 more treys per game (9.9) than away from home (7.3). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to in away games (30.7%).

Iowa Home & Away Comparison

Iowa averaged 89.8 points per game at home last season, and 69.9 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Hawkeyes conceded 4.0 more points per game at home (76.0) than on the road (72.0).

At home, Iowa drained 10.0 treys per game last season, 3.3 more than it averaged on the road (6.7). Iowa's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than on the road (30.5%).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/7/2023 Florida A&M W 105-54 CHI Health Center Omaha 11/11/2023 North Dakota State W 89-60 CHI Health Center Omaha 11/14/2023 Iowa - CHI Health Center Omaha 11/18/2023 Texas Southern - CHI Health Center Omaha 11/22/2023 Loyola Chicago - T-Mobile Center

Iowa Upcoming Schedule