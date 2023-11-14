The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (2-0) hit the court against the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Creighton vs. Iowa Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Creighton Stats Insights

  • The Bluejays made 46.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points lower than the Hawkeyes allowed to their opponents (47.4%).
  • In games Creighton shot better than 47.4% from the field, it went 14-3 overall.
  • The Bluejays were the 41st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hawkeyes ranked 65th.
  • Last year, the Bluejays scored just 1.7 more points per game (76.4) than the Hawkeyes gave up (74.7).
  • When Creighton put up more than 74.7 points last season, it went 14-4.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa Stats Insights

  • The Hawkeyes shot at a 45.3% clip from the field last season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Bluejays averaged.
  • Last season, Iowa had a 17-6 record in games the team collectively shot better than 42.2% from the field.
  • The Bluejays ranked 278th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Hawkeyes ranked 30th.
  • The Hawkeyes' 80.1 points per game last year were 11.7 more points than the 68.4 the Bluejays gave up to opponents.
  • Iowa had a 14-4 record last season when allowing fewer than 76.4 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

  • Creighton averaged 79.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 72.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 6.8 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Bluejays surrendered 62.5 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 70.6.
  • Creighton drained 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged away from home (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Iowa Home & Away Comparison

  • Iowa averaged 89.8 points per game at home last season, and 69.9 away.
  • At home, the Hawkeyes conceded 76 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 72.
  • At home, Iowa drained 10 trifectas per game last season, 3.3 more than it averaged on the road (6.7). Iowa's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than on the road (30.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Florida A&M W 105-54 CHI Health Center Omaha
11/11/2023 North Dakota State W 89-60 CHI Health Center Omaha
11/14/2023 Iowa - CHI Health Center Omaha
11/18/2023 Texas Southern - CHI Health Center Omaha
11/22/2023 Loyola Chicago - T-Mobile Center

Iowa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 North Dakota W 110-68 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/10/2023 Alabama State W 98-67 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/14/2023 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha
11/17/2023 Arkansas State - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/23/2023 Oklahoma - LionTree Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.