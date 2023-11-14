The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (2-0) hit the court against the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Creighton vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays made 46.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points lower than the Hawkeyes allowed to their opponents (47.4%).

In games Creighton shot better than 47.4% from the field, it went 14-3 overall.

The Bluejays were the 41st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hawkeyes ranked 65th.

Last year, the Bluejays scored just 1.7 more points per game (76.4) than the Hawkeyes gave up (74.7).

When Creighton put up more than 74.7 points last season, it went 14-4.

Iowa Stats Insights

The Hawkeyes shot at a 45.3% clip from the field last season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Bluejays averaged.

Last season, Iowa had a 17-6 record in games the team collectively shot better than 42.2% from the field.

The Bluejays ranked 278th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Hawkeyes ranked 30th.

The Hawkeyes' 80.1 points per game last year were 11.7 more points than the 68.4 the Bluejays gave up to opponents.

Iowa had a 14-4 record last season when allowing fewer than 76.4 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

Creighton averaged 79.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 72.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 6.8 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Bluejays surrendered 62.5 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 70.6.

Creighton drained 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged away from home (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Iowa Home & Away Comparison

Iowa averaged 89.8 points per game at home last season, and 69.9 away.

At home, the Hawkeyes conceded 76 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 72.

At home, Iowa drained 10 trifectas per game last season, 3.3 more than it averaged on the road (6.7). Iowa's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than on the road (30.5%).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/7/2023 Florida A&M W 105-54 CHI Health Center Omaha 11/11/2023 North Dakota State W 89-60 CHI Health Center Omaha 11/14/2023 Iowa - CHI Health Center Omaha 11/18/2023 Texas Southern - CHI Health Center Omaha 11/22/2023 Loyola Chicago - T-Mobile Center

Iowa Upcoming Schedule