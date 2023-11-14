How to Watch Creighton vs. Iowa on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (2-0) take on the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Creighton vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Creighton Stats Insights
- The Bluejays made 46.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points lower than the Hawkeyes allowed to their opponents (47.4%).
- In games Creighton shot better than 47.4% from the field, it went 14-3 overall.
- The Bluejays were the 41st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hawkeyes finished 65th.
- Last year, the Bluejays averaged only 1.7 more points per game (76.4) than the Hawkeyes allowed (74.7).
- Creighton had a 14-4 record last season when putting up more than 74.7 points.
Iowa Stats Insights
- The Hawkeyes shot at a 45.3% clip from the field last season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Bluejays averaged.
- Last season, Iowa had a 17-6 record in games the team collectively shot over 42.2% from the field.
- The Hawkeyes were the 65th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bluejays finished 278th.
- The Hawkeyes put up an average of 80.1 points per game last year, 11.7 more points than the 68.4 the Bluejays allowed to opponents.
- When Iowa gave up fewer than 76.4 points last season, it went 14-4.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison
- Creighton posted 79.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 6.8 more points than it averaged on the road (72.5).
- In 2022-23, the Bluejays allowed 62.5 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 70.6.
- Creighton drained 9.9 treys per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged in road games (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).
Iowa Home & Away Comparison
- Iowa averaged 89.8 points per game at home last season, and 69.9 on the road.
- At home, the Hawkeyes conceded 76 points per game last season, four more than they allowed away (72).
- At home, Iowa sunk 10 3-pointers per game last season, 3.3 more than it averaged on the road (6.7). Iowa's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than away (30.5%).
Creighton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 105-54
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/11/2023
|North Dakota State
|W 89-60
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/14/2023
|Iowa
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/18/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/22/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|-
|T-Mobile Center
Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|North Dakota
|W 110-68
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/10/2023
|Alabama State
|W 98-67
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Creighton
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/17/2023
|Arkansas State
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/23/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|LionTree Arena
