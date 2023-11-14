The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (2-0) take on the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Creighton vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX Sports Networks

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays made 46.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points lower than the Hawkeyes allowed to their opponents (47.4%).

In games Creighton shot better than 47.4% from the field, it went 14-3 overall.

The Bluejays were the 41st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hawkeyes finished 65th.

Last year, the Bluejays averaged only 1.7 more points per game (76.4) than the Hawkeyes allowed (74.7).

Creighton had a 14-4 record last season when putting up more than 74.7 points.

Iowa Stats Insights

The Hawkeyes shot at a 45.3% clip from the field last season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Bluejays averaged.

Last season, Iowa had a 17-6 record in games the team collectively shot over 42.2% from the field.

The Hawkeyes were the 65th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bluejays finished 278th.

The Hawkeyes put up an average of 80.1 points per game last year, 11.7 more points than the 68.4 the Bluejays allowed to opponents.

When Iowa gave up fewer than 76.4 points last season, it went 14-4.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

Creighton posted 79.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 6.8 more points than it averaged on the road (72.5).

In 2022-23, the Bluejays allowed 62.5 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 70.6.

Creighton drained 9.9 treys per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged in road games (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Iowa Home & Away Comparison

Iowa averaged 89.8 points per game at home last season, and 69.9 on the road.

At home, the Hawkeyes conceded 76 points per game last season, four more than they allowed away (72).

At home, Iowa sunk 10 3-pointers per game last season, 3.3 more than it averaged on the road (6.7). Iowa's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than away (30.5%).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/7/2023 Florida A&M W 105-54 CHI Health Center Omaha 11/11/2023 North Dakota State W 89-60 CHI Health Center Omaha 11/14/2023 Iowa - CHI Health Center Omaha 11/18/2023 Texas Southern - CHI Health Center Omaha 11/22/2023 Loyola Chicago - T-Mobile Center

Iowa Upcoming Schedule