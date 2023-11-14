How to Watch Creighton vs. Iowa on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) battle the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Creighton vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Creighton Stats Insights
- The Bluejays shot 46.9% from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 47.4% the Hawkeyes allowed to opponents.
- Creighton had a 14-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 47.4% from the field.
- The Bluejays were the 41st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Hawkeyes ranked 65th.
- Last year, the 76.4 points per game the Bluejays put up were only 1.7 more points than the Hawkeyes gave up (74.7).
- When Creighton put up more than 74.7 points last season, it went 14-4.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Creighton played better at home last season, posting 79.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game in road games.
- At home, the Bluejays allowed 8.1 fewer points per game (62.5) than in away games (70.6).
- Creighton sunk 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged on the road (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).
Creighton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 105-54
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/11/2023
|North Dakota State
|W 89-60
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/14/2023
|Iowa
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/18/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/22/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|-
|T-Mobile Center
