The Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) battle the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Creighton vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big East Games

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays shot 46.9% from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 47.4% the Hawkeyes allowed to opponents.

Creighton had a 14-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 47.4% from the field.

The Bluejays were the 41st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Hawkeyes ranked 65th.

Last year, the 76.4 points per game the Bluejays put up were only 1.7 more points than the Hawkeyes gave up (74.7).

When Creighton put up more than 74.7 points last season, it went 14-4.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Creighton played better at home last season, posting 79.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game in road games.

At home, the Bluejays allowed 8.1 fewer points per game (62.5) than in away games (70.6).

Creighton sunk 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged on the road (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Creighton Upcoming Schedule