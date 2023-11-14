The Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) go up against the Creighton Bluejays (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Creighton vs. Iowa matchup.

Creighton vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Creighton vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Creighton vs. Iowa Betting Trends (2022-23)

Creighton went 15-16-0 ATS last season.

A total of 13 Bluejays games last season hit the over.

Iowa compiled a 13-15-0 record against the spread last season.

In Hawkeyes games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times.

Creighton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2500), Creighton is 13th-best in the country. It is far below that, 145th, according to computer rankings.

Based on its moneyline odds, Creighton has a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.