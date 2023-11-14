Tuesday's game between the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) and Creighton Bluejays (2-0) matching up at CHI Health Center Omaha has a projected final score of 92-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Iowa, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET on November 14.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Creighton vs. Iowa Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Creighton vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 92, Creighton 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Iowa

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa (-21.9)

Iowa (-21.9) Computer Predicted Total: 162.8

Creighton Performance Insights

Last season, Creighton was 64th in the nation offensively (76.4 points scored per game) and 123rd defensively (68.4 points allowed).

The Bluejays collected 34.6 rebounds per game and conceded 30.7 boards last year, ranking 41st and 148th, respectively, in the nation.

At 15.7 assists per game, Creighton was 24th-best in the country last season.

The Bluejays made 8.6 3-pointers per game and shot 35.4% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 53rd and 102nd, respectively, in the nation.

Creighton gave up 6.2 3-pointers per game and conceded 33.6% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 51st and 169th, respectively, in college basketball.

Last year, the Bluejays attempted 58.3% of their shots from inside the arc, and 41.7% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 68.5% of the Bluejays' buckets were 2-pointers, and 31.5% were 3-pointers.

