Tuesday's contest features the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) and the Creighton Bluejays (2-0) clashing at CHI Health Center Omaha in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 96-67 victory for heavily favored Iowa according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on November 14.

Based on our computer prediction, Iowa projects to cover the 12.5-point spread in its matchup versus Creighton. The over/under is listed at 160.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Creighton vs. Iowa Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

CHI Health Center Omaha Line: Creighton -12.5

Creighton -12.5 Point Total: 160.5

160.5 Moneyline (To Win): Creighton -900, Iowa +575

Creighton vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 96, Creighton 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Iowa

Pick ATS: Iowa (+12.5)



Iowa (+12.5) Pick OU: Over (160.5)



Creighton Performance Insights

Offensively, Creighton was the 64th-ranked squad in college basketball (76.4 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 123rd (68.4 points allowed per game).

With 34.6 rebounds per game and 30.7 rebounds conceded, the Bluejays were 41st and 148th in college basketball, respectively, last season.

Last season Creighton was 24th-best in college basketball in assists with 15.7 per game.

The Bluejays made 8.6 3-pointers per game and shot 35.4% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 53rd and 102nd, respectively, in the nation.

Defensively, Creighton was 51st in the nation in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6.2 last season. It was 169th in 3-point percentage conceded at 33.6%.

Last season, Creighton attempted 41.7% of its shots from beyond the arc, and 58.3% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 31.5% of Creighton's buckets were 3-pointers, and 68.5% were 2-pointers.

