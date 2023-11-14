Creighton vs. Iowa November 14 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Creighton Bluejays (1-0) meet the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 airing on Fox Sports 1.
Creighton vs. Iowa Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Creighton Top Players (2022-23)
- Baylor Scheierman: 12.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ryan Kalkbrenner: 15.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Trey Alexander: 13.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ryan Nembhard: 12.1 PTS, 4 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Arthur Kaluma: 11.8 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
Iowa Top Players (2022-23)
- Kris Murray: 20.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Filip Rebraca: 14.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tony Perkins: 12.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Payton Sandfort: 10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Connor McCaffery: 6.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
Creighton vs. Iowa Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Creighton Rank
|Creighton AVG
|Iowa AVG
|Iowa Rank
|64th
|76.4
|Points Scored
|80.1
|16th
|123rd
|68.4
|Points Allowed
|74.7
|306th
|41st
|34.6
|Rebounds
|33.7
|65th
|278th
|7.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|30th
|53rd
|8.6
|3pt Made
|8
|104th
|24th
|15.7
|Assists
|16.5
|12th
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|9.5
|15th
