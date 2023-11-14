The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (2-0) are heavy, 12.5-point favorites against the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under of 160.5 points.

Creighton vs. Iowa Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -12.5 160.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Creighton vs Iowa Betting Records & Stats

Against the spread, the Bluejays were 15-16-0 last year.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -900 or shorter last year, Creighton had a record of 6-1 (85.7%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bluejays' implied win probability is 90.0%.

Iowa covered 13 times in 28 matchups with a spread last season.

The Hawkeyes played as an underdog of +575 or more twice last season and won both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Iowa has a 14.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Creighton vs. Iowa Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 160.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 160.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 7 22.6% 76.4 156.5 68.4 143.1 145.0 Iowa 8 28.6% 80.1 156.5 74.7 143.1 149.6

Additional Creighton vs Iowa Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bluejays put up only 1.7 more points per game (76.4) than the Hawkeyes allowed (74.7).

Creighton had a 9-5 record against the spread and a 14-4 record overall last season when putting up more than 74.7 points.

The Hawkeyes scored 11.7 more points per game last year (80.1) than the Bluejays allowed their opponents to score (68.4).

When it scored more than 68.4 points last season, Iowa went 12-7 against the spread and 18-6 overall.

Creighton vs. Iowa Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 15-16-0 4-5 13-18-0 Iowa 13-15-0 0-0 15-13-0

Creighton vs. Iowa Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Creighton Iowa 13-2 Home Record 14-3 5-6 Away Record 4-7 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 11-3-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 2-7-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 89.8 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-4-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

