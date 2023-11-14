The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (2-0) are double-digit, 12.5-point favorites against the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has a point total of 162.5.

Creighton vs. Iowa Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -12.5 162.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Creighton vs Iowa Betting Records & Stats

Against the spread, the Bluejays were 15-16-0 last season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -900 or shorter last year, Creighton had a record of 6-1 (85.7%).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bluejays a 90.0% chance to win.

Iowa won 13 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 15 times.

The Hawkeyes played as an underdog of +575 or more twice last season and won both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Iowa has a 14.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Creighton vs. Iowa Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 162.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 162.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 5 16.1% 76.4 156.5 68.4 143.1 145 Iowa 7 25% 80.1 156.5 74.7 143.1 149.6

Additional Creighton vs Iowa Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bluejays scored 76.4 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 74.7 the Hawkeyes gave up.

Creighton went 9-5 against the spread and 14-4 overall last season when scoring more than 74.7 points.

The Hawkeyes' 80.1 points per game last year were 11.7 more points than the 68.4 the Bluejays allowed to opponents.

Iowa put together a 12-7 ATS record and an 18-6 overall record last season in games it scored more than 68.4 points.

Creighton vs. Iowa Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 15-16-0 4-5 13-18-0 Iowa 13-15-0 0-0 15-13-0

Creighton vs. Iowa Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Creighton Iowa 13-2 Home Record 14-3 5-6 Away Record 4-7 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 11-3-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 2-7-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 89.8 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-4-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

