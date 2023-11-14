Michael Porter Jr. and the rest of the Denver Nuggets will be matching up versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Porter, in his last game (November 12 loss against the Rockets), produced 25 points and 10 rebounds.

Below we will look at Porter's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-115)

Over 18.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-106)

Over 7.5 (-106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+122)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Clippers were 12th in the NBA last year, allowing 113.1 points per contest.

Giving up 43.1 rebounds per contest last season, the Clippers were 13th in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Clippers allowed 25 per contest last season, ranking them 10th in the league.

Defensively, the Clippers conceded 12.2 made three-pointers per game last season, 12th in the league.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/26/2023 39 29 11 0 4 0 0 1/13/2023 32 22 4 3 2 1 1 1/5/2023 22 10 5 0 1 0 0

