Tuesday's contest between the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0) and the Alcorn State Braves (0-1) at Pinnacle Bank Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-41 and heavily favors Nebraska to come out on top. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 14.

The Cornhuskers came out on top in their most recent outing 71-52 against Wyoming on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Nebraska vs. Alcorn State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Nebraska vs. Alcorn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 82, Alcorn State 41

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nebraska Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cornhuskers put up 71.2 points per game (64th in college basketball) last season while giving up 65.3 per outing (204th in college basketball). They had a +197 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game.

In conference action last year, Nebraska tallied more points per contest (72) than its overall average (71.2).

The Cornhuskers averaged 72.9 points per game last year at home, which was 3.6 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (69.3).

Nebraska gave up 60.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 72.8 in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.