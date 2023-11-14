The Los Angeles Clippers (3-6) are 6.5-point underdogs as they try to break a five-game road slide when they visit the Denver Nuggets (8-2) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Ball Arena. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and ALT. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -6.5 223.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver and its opponents have gone over 223.5 combined points in four of 10 games this season.

Denver's games this season have had an average of 220.9 points, 2.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Nuggets' ATS record is 5-5-0 this season.

This season, Denver has won eight out of the 10 games in which it has been favored.

Denver has been at least a -250 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nuggets have a 71.4% chance to win.

Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 4 40% 114.8 228.6 106.1 217.9 223.9 Clippers 4 44.4% 113.8 228.6 111.8 217.9 227.2

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

Denver has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered four times in six opportunities at home, and it has covered one time in four opportunities in away games.

The Nuggets put up just three more points per game (114.8) than the Clippers allow (111.8).

When Denver scores more than 111.8 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Nuggets and Clippers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 5-5 3-1 3-7 Clippers 3-6 0-0 4-5

Nuggets vs. Clippers Point Insights

Nuggets Clippers 114.8 Points Scored (PG) 113.8 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 13 5-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-3 5-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-3 106.1 Points Allowed (PG) 111.8 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 3-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-3 6-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-3

