The Denver Nuggets (8-2) will host the Los Angeles Clippers (3-6) after winning six home games in a row.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 50.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Clippers have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

In games Denver shoots higher than 45.4% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.

The Clippers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 12th.

The Nuggets score only 3.0 more points per game (114.8) than the Clippers allow (111.8).

Denver is 5-0 when scoring more than 111.8 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are scoring 119.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 12.5 more points than they're averaging away from home (107.3).

In home games, Denver is ceding 3.5 more points per game (107.5) than in away games (104.0).

In home games, the Nuggets are sinking 3.0 more three-pointers per game (13.0) than on the road (10.0). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to in road games (31.0%).

Nuggets Injuries