Avalanche vs. Ducks Injury Report Today - November 15
The Colorado Avalanche's (9-5) injury report has six players listed as they prepare for a Wednesday, November 15 matchup with the Anaheim Ducks (9-6) at Ball Arena, with a start time of 9:00 PM ET.
Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Gabriel Landeskog
|LW
|Out
|Knee
|Chris Wagner
|RW
|Out
|Achilles
|Jean-Luc Foudy
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Pavel Francouz
|G
|Out For Season
|Groin
|Andrew Cogliano
|C
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Artturi Lehkonen
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Isac Lundestrom
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Chase De Leo
|C
|Out
|Knee
|Brock McGinn
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Jamie Drysdale
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Trevor Zegras
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Avalanche vs. Ducks Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Arena: Ball Arena
Avalanche Season Insights
- Colorado ranks 17th in the NHL with 47 goals scored (3.4 per game).
- Its goal differential (+3) ranks 15th in the league.
Ducks Season Insights
- With 47 goals (3.1 per game), the Ducks have the league's 17th-ranked offense.
- Anaheim has allowed 43 total goals this season (2.9 per game), ranking 11th in the NHL.
- Their +4 goal differential is 12th in the league.
Avalanche vs. Ducks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-300)
|Ducks (+240)
|6.5
