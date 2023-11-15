The Colorado Avalanche's (9-5) injury report has six players listed as they prepare for a Wednesday, November 15 matchup with the Anaheim Ducks (9-6) at Ball Arena, with a start time of 9:00 PM ET.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee
Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles
Jean-Luc Foudy C Out Lower Body
Pavel Francouz G Out For Season Groin
Andrew Cogliano C Questionable Undisclosed
Artturi Lehkonen LW Out Undisclosed

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles
Chase De Leo C Out Knee
Brock McGinn LW Out Lower Body
Jamie Drysdale D Out Lower Body
Trevor Zegras C Out Lower Body

Avalanche vs. Ducks Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Arena: Ball Arena

Avalanche Season Insights

  • Colorado ranks 17th in the NHL with 47 goals scored (3.4 per game).
  • Its goal differential (+3) ranks 15th in the league.

Ducks Season Insights

  • With 47 goals (3.1 per game), the Ducks have the league's 17th-ranked offense.
  • Anaheim has allowed 43 total goals this season (2.9 per game), ranking 11th in the NHL.
  • Their +4 goal differential is 12th in the league.

Avalanche vs. Ducks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Avalanche (-300) Ducks (+240) 6.5

