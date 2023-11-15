When the Colorado Avalanche square off against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Bowen Byram find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Bowen Byram score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Byram stats and insights

In three of 14 games this season, Byram has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.

Byram has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 43 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.7 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Byram recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 23:01 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:07 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 18:43 Home L 4-3 11/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:28 Home W 6-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:08 Away L 7-0 11/1/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:43 Home W 4-1 10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:39 Away L 4-0 10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:22 Away L 4-0 10/24/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 19:46 Away W 7-4 10/21/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 14:03 Home W 6-4

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD

