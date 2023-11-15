Will Devon Toews Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 15?
Can we count on Devon Toews scoring a goal when the Colorado Avalanche take on the Anaheim Ducks at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Devon Toews score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Toews stats and insights
- Toews has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Ducks.
- Toews has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Toews' shooting percentage is 4.8%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Ducks have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 43 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.7 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Toews recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|2
|0
|2
|23:43
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|20:30
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|27:53
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|24:06
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|23:28
|Away
|L 7-0
|11/1/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|23:06
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/29/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|23:15
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/26/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|21:22
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/24/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|22:52
|Away
|W 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|24:47
|Home
|W 6-4
Avalanche vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
