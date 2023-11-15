On Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche match up against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Fredrik Olofsson going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Fredrik Olofsson score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Olofsson stats and insights

  • Olofsson has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.
  • Olofsson has no points on the power play.
  • Olofsson's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have conceded 43 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.7 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Olofsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:16 Away W 5-1
11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:01 Home L 8-2
11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:26 Home L 4-3
11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:20 Away L 7-0
11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:25 Home W 4-1
10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:44 Away L 4-0
10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 9:56 Away L 4-0
10/24/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:06 Away W 7-4
10/21/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 11:20 Home W 6-4
10/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:41 Home W 4-0

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

