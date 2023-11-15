Hurricanes vs. Flyers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (9-6) will attempt to continue a four-game home win streak when they square off against the Philadelphia Flyers (7-7-1) on Wednesday, November 15 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Hurricanes (-250)
|Flyers (+200)
|6
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have been favored on the moneyline 13 times this season, and have finished 9-4 in those games.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter, Carolina has gone 2-1 (winning 66.7%).
- The Hurricanes have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this game.
- Carolina's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals eight times.
Flyers Betting Insights
- The Flyers have been made an underdog 11 times this season, and won six, or 54.5%, of those games.
- Philadelphia has played as an underdog of +200 or more in one game this season and lost.
- The implied probability of a win by the Flyers, based on the moneyline, is 33.3%.
- Philadelphia has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in nine of 15 games this season.
Hurricanes vs Flyers Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Flyers Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Flyers Total (Rank)
|50 (11th)
|Goals
|48 (17th)
|49 (18th)
|Goals Allowed
|46 (16th)
|14 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|4 (30th)
|12 (18th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|10 (14th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 6-4-0 overall.
- Carolina went over in three of its past 10 contests.
- The Hurricanes have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.4 higher than this matchup's over/under.
- During their last 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 1.5 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Hurricanes are ranked 11th in the league with 50 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.
- On defense, the Hurricanes have conceded 49 goals (3.3 per game) to rank 18th in NHL action.
- Their goal differential (+1) ranks them 17th in the NHL.
Flyers Advanced Stats
- The Flyers went 4-6-0 over its most recent 10 contests, including a 6-4-0 line versus the spread during that span.
- Philadelphia has gone over the total in four of its past 10 games.
- The Flyers and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- Over their last 10 games, the Flyers and their opponents are scoring 0.1 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.1 goals.
- The Flyers' 48 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.
- The Flyers have conceded 3.1 goals per game, 46 total, which ranks 16th among NHL teams.
- Their +2 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.
