Can we count on Joel Kiviranta lighting the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche take on the Anaheim Ducks at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Joel Kiviranta score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Kiviranta 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Kiviranta scored in eight of 70 games last season, but only one goal each time.
  • Kiviranta produced zero points on the power play last season.
  • Kiviranta averaged 1.0 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 9.4%.

Ducks 2022-23 defensive stats

  • The Ducks ranked 32nd in goals against, giving up 335 total goals (4.1 per game) in NHL action.
  • The Ducks shut out opponents once last season. As a team, they averaged 15.7 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD
