Should you bet on Kurtis MacDermid to find the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche and the Anaheim Ducks meet up on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Kurtis MacDermid score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

MacDermid stats and insights

  • MacDermid is yet to score through four games this season.
  • He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.
  • MacDermid has no points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have given up 43 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.7 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

MacDermid recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 2:47 Away W 5-1
11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 6:15 Home L 8-2
11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 5:54 Home W 4-1
10/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 3:06 Away W 5-2

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

