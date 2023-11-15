The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-0) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Stony Brook Seawolves (1-2) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Nebraska vs. Stony Brook Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska TV: B1G+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Nebraska Stats Insights

The Cornhuskers made 45.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.2 percentage points higher than the Seawolves allowed to their opponents (42.6%).

Nebraska went 13-8 when it shot better than 42.6% from the field.

The Cornhuskers were the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Seawolves ranked 220th.

Last year, the Cornhuskers averaged 68.0 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 69.1 the Seawolves allowed.

Nebraska went 13-1 last season when scoring more than 69.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Nebraska Home & Away Comparison

In home games last year, Nebraska put up 5.1 more points per game (70.9) than it did in road games (65.8).

Defensively the Cornhuskers played better at home last season, surrendering 65.7 points per game, compared to 75.2 on the road.

When it comes to total three-pointers made, Nebraska performed better in home games last season, making 7.0 per game, compared to 6.8 on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 33.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 33.9% clip in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nebraska Upcoming Schedule