Nebraska vs. Stony Brook: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 15
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-0) welcome in the Stony Brook Seawolves (1-2) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nebraska vs. Stony Brook matchup in this article.
Nebraska vs. Stony Brook Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- How to Watch on TV: B1G+
Nebraska vs. Stony Brook Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nebraska Moneyline
|Stony Brook Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nebraska (-16.5)
|139.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Nebraska (-16.5)
|140.5
|-2800
|+1160
Nebraska vs. Stony Brook Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Nebraska won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.
- Last season, 14 Cornhuskers games hit the over.
- Stony Brook went 13-13-0 ATS last season.
- The Seawolves and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 26 times last season.
Nebraska Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Nebraska is 82nd in college basketball. It is far below that, 114th, according to computer rankings.
- The implied probability of Nebraska winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
