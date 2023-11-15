Wednesday's game features the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-0) and the Stony Brook Seawolves (1-2) matching up at Pinnacle Bank Arena (on November 15) at 8:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-69 victory for Nebraska.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Nebraska vs. Stony Brook Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Nebraska vs. Stony Brook Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 74, Stony Brook 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Nebraska vs. Stony Brook

Computer Predicted Spread: Nebraska (-5.1)

Nebraska (-5.1) Computer Predicted Total: 142.2

Nebraska Performance Insights

Nebraska scored 68 points per game and gave up 69.9 last year, ranking them 273rd in the country offensively and 169th defensively.

The Cornhuskers were 163rd in the nation in rebounds per game (32) and 294th in rebounds allowed (32.9) last season.

At 13.1 assists per game last year, Nebraska was 169th in the nation.

The Cornhuskers were 256th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (6.7 per game) and 267th in 3-point percentage (32.6%) last year.

Last season, Nebraska was 16th-worst in the country in 3-pointers conceded (9 per game) and 205th in defensive 3-point percentage (34.1%).

Nebraska attempted 36.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 26.1% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it took 63.3% of its shots, with 73.9% of its makes coming from there.

