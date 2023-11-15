Should you bet on Ryan Johansen to light the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche and the Anaheim Ducks go head to head on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Ryan Johansen score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Johansen stats and insights

In four of 14 games this season, Johansen has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Ducks.

He has three goals on the power play, and also one assist.

He has a 15.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 43 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.7 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Johansen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:43 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:24 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:56 Home L 4-3 11/7/2023 Devils 1 1 0 17:11 Home W 6-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:59 Away L 7-0 11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:53 Home W 4-1 10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:46 Away L 4-0 10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:58 Away L 4-0 10/24/2023 Islanders 2 2 0 17:16 Away W 7-4 10/21/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 14:57 Home W 6-4

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

