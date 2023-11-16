Thursday's contest between the Green Bay Phoenix (1-1) and Creighton Bluejays (2-0) squaring off at D.J. Sokol Arena has a projected final score of 72-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Phoenix, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 16.

The Bluejays are coming off of an 81-55 victory against South Dakota in their last outing on Friday.

Creighton vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Creighton vs. Green Bay Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 72, Creighton 67

Other Big East Predictions

Creighton Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bluejays outscored opponents by 9.2 points per game last season, with a +283 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.0 points per game (68th in college basketball) and gave up 61.8 per contest (104th in college basketball).

With 69.1 points per game in Big East tilts, Creighton posted 1.9 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (71.0 PPG).

The Bluejays averaged 71.9 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, they averaged 70.9 points per contest.

Creighton gave up 61.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.0 more points than it allowed away from home (60.2).

