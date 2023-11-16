How to Watch the Creighton vs. Green Bay Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Creighton Bluejays (2-0) square off against the Green Bay Phoenix (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on FloHoops.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Creighton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: FloHoops
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Big East Games
Creighton vs. Green Bay 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Phoenix's 67.9 points per game last year were 6.1 more points than the 61.8 the Bluejays allowed to opponents.
- When Green Bay allowed fewer than 71 points last season, it went 24-3.
- Last year, the Bluejays scored 71 points per game, 16.6 more points than the 54.4 the Phoenix allowed.
- Creighton went 21-6 last season when scoring more than 54.4 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|North Dakota State
|W 75-52
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|11/10/2023
|South Dakota
|W 81-55
|D.J. Sokol Arena
|11/16/2023
|Green Bay
|-
|D.J. Sokol Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/23/2023
|Georgia Tech
|-
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.