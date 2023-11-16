Omaha vs. William & Mary: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 16
The Omaha Mavericks (1-2) and the William & Mary Tribe (2-1) meet at Clune Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network. The matchup has no line set.
Omaha vs. William & Mary Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
- Where: Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Venue: Clune Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Omaha Betting Records & Stats
- Omaha went 16-14-0 ATS last season.
- Omaha had more success against the spread than William & Mary last season, recording an ATS record of 16-14-0, compared to the 12-17-0 mark of the Tribe.
Omaha vs. William & Mary Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Omaha
|68.5
|135.7
|76.2
|146.5
|142.9
|William & Mary
|67.2
|135.7
|70.3
|146.5
|136.5
Additional Omaha Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 68.5 points per game the Mavericks scored were only 1.8 fewer points than the Tribe gave up (70.3).
- When Omaha scored more than 70.3 points last season, it went 6-2 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
Omaha vs. William & Mary Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Omaha
|16-14-0
|16-14-0
|William & Mary
|12-17-0
|13-16-0
Omaha vs. William & Mary Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Omaha
|William & Mary
|5-7
|Home Record
|11-5
|1-15
|Away Record
|1-14
|4-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-5-0
|8-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-11-0
|76.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.9
|62.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|62.2
|8-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-8-0
|7-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-7-0
