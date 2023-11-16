The Omaha Mavericks (1-2) play the William & Mary Tribe (2-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.

Omaha vs. William & Mary Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado TV: MW Network

Omaha Stats Insights

The Mavericks made 44.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.2 percentage points lower than the Tribe allowed to their opponents (46.4%).

Omaha had a 7-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.4% from the field.

The Mavericks were the 270th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Tribe finished 288th.

Last year, the Mavericks averaged 68.5 points per game, only 1.8 fewer points than the 70.3 the Tribe gave up.

When Omaha put up more than 70.3 points last season, it went 6-4.

Omaha Home & Away Comparison

In home games last season, Omaha averaged 13.8 more points per game (76.2) than it did in away games (62.4).

In 2022-23, the Mavericks surrendered 76.3 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 79.0.

At home, Omaha sunk 1.8 more threes per game (6.6) than away from home (4.8). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (39.1%) compared to in road games (28.9%).

Omaha Upcoming Schedule