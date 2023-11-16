The Omaha Mavericks (1-2) play the William & Mary Tribe (2-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.

Omaha vs. William & Mary Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
  • TV: MW Network

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

Omaha Stats Insights

  • The Mavericks made 44.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.2 percentage points lower than the Tribe allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
  • Omaha had a 7-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.4% from the field.
  • The Mavericks were the 270th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Tribe finished 288th.
  • Last year, the Mavericks averaged 68.5 points per game, only 1.8 fewer points than the 70.3 the Tribe gave up.
  • When Omaha put up more than 70.3 points last season, it went 6-4.

Omaha Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games last season, Omaha averaged 13.8 more points per game (76.2) than it did in away games (62.4).
  • In 2022-23, the Mavericks surrendered 76.3 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 79.0.
  • At home, Omaha sunk 1.8 more threes per game (6.6) than away from home (4.8). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (39.1%) compared to in road games (28.9%).

Omaha Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Doane W 85-53 Baxter Arena
11/9/2023 @ TCU L 82-60 Schollmaier Arena
11/11/2023 @ North Texas L 75-64 UNT Coliseum
11/16/2023 William & Mary - Clune Arena
11/17/2023 Lindenwood - Clune Arena
11/19/2023 @ Air Force - Clune Arena

